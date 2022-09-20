Footage of Garda car getting rammed in Dublin condemned by Justice Minister
News

Footage of Garda car getting rammed in Dublin condemned by Justice Minister

Scenes in Cherry Orchard in Dublin yesterday evening.

SCENES IN a housing estate in Dublin showing a Garda car getting rammed by another car have been widely condemned online.

Footage began to emerge on social media yesterday evening showing a large group of people and joyriders in an estate in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin.

In the footage, a civilian's car can be seen ramming into a Garda car twice before the Garda car drives away.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred shortly after 7.30pm yesterday.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD said on Twitter that "any assault on Garda is unacceptable and utterly disrespectful of the rule of law and the law abiding community.

"Those showing contempt for Gardaí and decent communities last night will be investigated, and I urge anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána."

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Cherry Orchard area at this time and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.

