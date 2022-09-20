Footage of Garda car getting rammed in Dublin condemned by Justice Minister

SCENES IN a housing estate in Dublin showing a Garda car getting rammed by another car have been widely condemned online.

Footage began to emerge on social media yesterday evening showing a large group of people and joyriders in an estate in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin.

In the footage, a civilian's car can be seen ramming into a Garda car twice before the Garda car drives away.

This is the reality of what Gardaí are facing. No driver training, etandard family hatchbacks, no assistance. These are the same lads that are assaulting people in the city centre. If the Garda rams back, they face losing there licence or worse pic.twitter.com/Qf3FMkl4JK — Irish Radar Fella🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@SpotterIrish) September 19, 2022

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred shortly after 7.30pm yesterday.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD said on Twitter that "any assault on Garda is unacceptable and utterly disrespectful of the rule of law and the law abiding community.

"Those showing contempt for Gardaí and decent communities last night will be investigated, and I urge anyone with information to contact An Garda Síochána."

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.