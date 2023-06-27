Former All-Ireland winning Kerry captain killed in horror car accident

A FORMER All-Ireland winning Kerry minor captain has died following a horror car accident.

Danny Cahill, 52, was the sole occupant of a car which collided with another car in Kilbonnane, Beaufort in Killorglin, Co. Kerry at around 1.10pm on Sunday, June 25.

A well-known GAA figure and former coach and player for the Laune Rangers club, Mr Cahill was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late teens, was taken to University Hospital Kerry where he remains in critical condition.

The female passenger in that car, also in her late teens, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr Cahill, who recently coached the Kerry Ladies underage teams, represented Kerry at Minor and U21 levels, and was the captain of the All Ireland winning Kerry Minor team in 1988.

Paying tribute, Kerry GAA said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of his passing.

“A well-known figure in GAA, from his own club Laune Rangers to recent coaching success with the Kerry Ladies underage teams, Danny will be greatly missed by all,” they said.

“Danny donned the green and gold representing Kerry at Minor and U21 levels and was in fact the captain of the All Ireland winning Kerry Minor team in 1988,” they added.

“We extend our sincere sympathies to his wife Sarah, daughter Lucy and her partner Davvee his parents Mattie and Hannah, brothers, sister, parents in law and all family and friends of Danny.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

In a statement, Laune Rangers added: “Our club and the Killorglin community were plunged into sadness yesterday evening when we learned of the passing of our former player and coach Danny Cahill.”

"Danny won County Senior, Under 21 and two Minor Championships with Laune Rangers. He also won two Senior and two Minor County Division 1 titles," they explained.

"Danny began coaching in the LGFA side of our club and in recent years was coaching at inter-county level with the Kerry LGFA underage teams."

They added: "We extend our deepest sympathies to Sarah, Lucy, Mattie, Hannah, Mary, Pat, Jerome, extended family, workmates at O'Sullivans Bakery and his many friends including those in the GAA & LGFA communities."

Funeral details have yet to be announced.