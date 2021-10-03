Former children's TV presenter is jailed for 10 years for rape

A FORMER children's television presenter has been sentenced to 10 years for raping a woman in what police described as a 'terrifying ordeal'.

Paul Ballard, 39, was sentenced on Friday having earlier been found guilty of rape, attempted rape, assault, criminal damage and threats to kill.

During the attack, Ballard, of Woodland Way, Theydon Bois, Essex, told his victim: "Your life is ending. You're dying tonight."

Ballard was a familiar face on British screens during the 1990s and 2000s, having presented children's shows Disney Club and Diggit.

However he has now been handed a 10-year sentence to run consecutively to a nine-year sentence he received in August for a separate incident in which he caused the death of two people through dangerous driving.

Attack

Ballard launched his attack on the woman shortly after 5am on September 19, 2020 in a hotel in Hatfield Heath, Essex.

The woman managed to flee the room and found a member of hotel staff, who called the police.

Ballard had claimed to have had consensual sex with the woman and denied he had threatened her.

However the jury found him guilty on all counts at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 30 and he was sentenced at the same court on Friday.

Victim's bravery praised

"Today, Ballard has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after subjecting the woman to a terrifying ordeal," said lead investigator Detective Constable Dan Lambert.

"Our priority throughout this investigation has been ensuring her welfare and securing justice for her.

"The strength she has shown has been remarkable throughout.

"As a force, we take crimes against women and girls extremely seriously and I very proud to have played a part in securing justice for Ballard's victim and he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars as a result.

"I want to again pay tribute to the bravery shown by the victim in this case.

"No one should ever have to go through the ordeal she has endured but I hope there is some comfort in the knowledge that her attacker is now behind bars for some time."