Increase in hate crimes in Ireland a 'stain on society'

HATE crime is on the increase in Ireland newly reported police figures have revealed.

Some 676 hate crimes and hate related (non-crime) incidents were recorded in 2024, up from 651 cases in 2023, An Garda Síochána confirmed this week.

With incidents having more than one discriminatory motive, a total of 732 discriminatory motives were recorded last year, the figures show, which is up from 696 in 2023, 617 in 2022 and 483 in 2021.

Racism remained the most prevalent among them in 2024, at 39 per cent of all motives recorded, which is an increase on the 36 per cent recorded in 2023.

In 2024, anti-nationality incidents increased to a quarter of all motives, compared to 18 per cent in 2023.

"While these figures do indicate a further increase in the number of people that come forward to An Garda Síochána and report an incident of crime which was motivated by hate, we recognise that hate related crime is still underreported in Ireland," Chief Superintendent, Community Engagement, Padraic Jones said this week.

"When a person or group is targeted because of a fundamental characteristic it is a stain on all of society,"

"Together we must continue to reject hate and discrimination and consistently remind one another that everyone has a right to live safely and free from prejudice. Incidents of this nature are not and never will be acceptable."

He added: "I really encourage anyone that has experienced an incident of crime which has been motivated by hate to please come forward and report your experience – I assure you that we will support you in any way that we can.”

Despite being the third highest motive in hate incidents during 2023 and 2024, the 2024 figures show anti-sexual orientation has declined year on year - with 70 cases in 2024 against the 109 cases in 2023.

As was the case in the previous three years, just under half of all the hate related incidents in Ireland in 2024 occurred in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

"An Garda Síochána continues in its efforts to strengthen its network of diversity officers to support victims and those affected by hate discrimination in communities around Ireland," the police force confirmed in a statement.

"At present there are over 500 Garda Diversity Officers working across the country who engage with minority communities and individuals on a daily basis to provide them with re-assurance and address issues of concern for them."

In collaboration with the University of Limerick, An Garda Síochána currently supported Garda personnel to undertake a certificate programme in human rights and policing in Ireland.

By the beginning of 2025, thousands of Garda personnel at all ranks and grades had already undertaken the course.