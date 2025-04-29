Man charged in connection with investigation into carjacking and robberies

A MAN has been charged in relation to an investigation into a carjacking and two robberies which police believe to be connected.

Gardaí attended three incidents in the Dublin and Wicklow areas on April 26.

The first was the alleged carjacking, which happened on St. Peter’s Road in Walkinstown, Dublin at around 7.45pm.

A man approached a black Nissan Quasquai and threatened the driver, a woman aged in her 30s, who got out of the vehicle which the man then drove away.

Shortly after, at around 8.15pm, gardaí were called to reports of a robbery at a shop on the Dublin Road in Bray.

In that incident a man entered the store “brandishing an implement" and threatened staff, the police force confirmed.

“A quantity of alcohol was taken,” they added.

The final incident happened just after after 8.45pm, when officers were called to a robbery at a shop in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow.

“A male entered the store and threatened staff with an implement, a sum of cash was taken,” the force confirmed.

“Gardaí believed that the vehicle used during the two robberies was the black Nissan Quasquai that had been stolen earlier,” they added.

A man, aged in his 40’s, who was arrested on April 27, has since been charged.

The police force has called on anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to come forward.

“Any person who was travelling on the St. Peter’s Road area of Walkinstown, Dublin 12, on Saturday 26th April 20245 between 7.30pm and 8pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Additionally, road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.