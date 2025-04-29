Public’s help of ‘great importance’ as police investigate armed robbery at casino
News

Public’s help of ‘great importance’ as police investigate armed robbery at casino

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a casino.

Officers were called to the incident in Newry at around 10pm on April 27.

“At approximately 9.55pm, a man aged in his mid-20s entered a casino in the Monaghan Street area of the city, armed with a blade,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Johnston said.

“He confronted a staff member with the blade and demanded money from her,” he explained.

The man then fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash, the police force confirmed this week.

“Although unharmed, the staff member was left understandably shaken by what happened – this would have been a terrifying ordeal,” Det Serg Johnstone said.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“If you were in the area that night and noticed anything suspicious, we would ask that you call us on 101 quoting reference number 1596 27/04/25,” Det Serg Johnstone added.

“Anyone living in this general area or nearby is also asked to review your doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage.

“Your assistance is of great importance to us in our investigation.”

See More: Appeal, Casino, Newry, Robbery

Related

Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin
News 2 weeks ago

Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Masked men rob Derry bookmakers in broad daylight
News 3 weeks ago

Masked men rob Derry bookmakers in broad daylight

By: Fiona Audley

Public appeal to find driver who stopped at scene of fatal collision in Galway
News 1 month ago

Public appeal to find driver who stopped at scene of fatal collision in Galway

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Enterprise Minister admits it's an 'anxious time' for Intel's 4,900 Irish employees amid threat of job cuts
Business 1 day ago

Enterprise Minister admits it's an 'anxious time' for Intel's 4,900 Irish employees amid threat of job cuts

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two viable devices removed following separate security alerts in Co. Antrim
News 1 day ago

Two viable devices removed following separate security alerts in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

European private equity firm acquires innovative Irish travel technology company, uTrack
Business 1 day ago

European private equity firm acquires innovative Irish travel technology company, uTrack

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Always smiling': Tributes paid to girl, 18, who died after car entered river in Co. Tipperary
News 2 days ago

'Always smiling': Tributes paid to girl, 18, who died after car entered river in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Kneecap say backlash to band's criticism of Israel at Coachella is a 'coordinated smear campaign'
News 2 days ago

Kneecap say backlash to band's criticism of Israel at Coachella is a 'coordinated smear campaign'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Homily remembers Pope Francis as pontiff who 'chose to follow path of self-giving until the last day of his life'
News 2 days ago

Homily remembers Pope Francis as pontiff who 'chose to follow path of self-giving until the last day of his life'

By: Gerard Donaghy