Public’s help of ‘great importance’ as police investigate armed robbery at casino

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a casino.

Officers were called to the incident in Newry at around 10pm on April 27.

“At approximately 9.55pm, a man aged in his mid-20s entered a casino in the Monaghan Street area of the city, armed with a blade,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Johnston said.

“He confronted a staff member with the blade and demanded money from her,” he explained.

The man then fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash, the police force confirmed this week.

“Although unharmed, the staff member was left understandably shaken by what happened – this would have been a terrifying ordeal,” Det Serg Johnstone said.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“If you were in the area that night and noticed anything suspicious, we would ask that you call us on 101 quoting reference number 1596 27/04/25,” Det Serg Johnstone added.

“Anyone living in this general area or nearby is also asked to review your doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage.

“Your assistance is of great importance to us in our investigation.”