IRELAND could seriously boost its onshore wind power if key challenges in planning and grid infrastructure are overcome, a major new report has found.

The study, Protecting Consumers: Our Onshore Wind Energy Opportunity, commissioned by Wind Energy Ireland and carried out by consultants MKO (Ireland’s largest planning and environmental consultancy), found that after accounting for all environmental, planning, and technical constraints, around 1.86% of Ireland’s mainland area remains viable for future onshore wind projects. That represents a lot of energy.

That would be enough to support between 5,768 MW and 9,444 MW of new wind capacity — more than double the 5,250 MW of onshore wind currently operational or under construction.

To put that in context, 9,444 MW of new wind power would be enough to fully charge every smartphone in Ireland — and still have enough left over to power the entire country, towns, airports, hospitals and homes.

Ireland is, in short, one of the windiest countries in the EU, offering a bottomless natural resource that can — and should — be harnessed.

The findings come at a crucial time for Ireland’s energy strategy. Under the Climate Action Plan 2024, Ireland is targeting 9GW of onshore wind by 2030, alongside major offshore projects. But Wind Energy Ireland CEO Noel Cunniffe cautions that “offshore will take time,” and stresses that onshore wind must continue to provide the backbone of Ireland’s renewable energy supply well into the next decade.

Offshore wind is generally more acceptable to residents, with turbines at sea attracting fewer complaints — but sadly the cost of building offshore is vastly higher.

In a country where sunshine is more often an occasional visitor than a reliable feature, betting on solar energy alone is risky. Ireland, however, can almost always count on the wind.

Since 2000, Ireland’s wind farms have saved consumers approximately €840 million in avoided fossil fuel costs. Yet the MKO report stresses that unlocking future gains will not be straightforward.

Among the biggest risks identified are landowner consent issues, planning delays, judicial reviews, the lack of sufficient grid infrastructure in rural areas, and challenges in securing competitive market routes. The study warns that up to 74% of the theoretical project pipeline could fall away unless urgent action is taken.

The report calls for:

Raising the 9GW target to reflect new potential;

Major grid investment to connect rural projects;

Clear national planning guidance to replace inconsistent local policies;

Updated wind farm development guidelines; and

A national landscape sensitivity map to guide development to suitable locations.

Future wind development would be concentrated mainly in the Northern and Western Region (45% of potential), followed by the Southern Region (29%) and the Eastern and Midlands (26%).

Cunliffe said that taking these steos would not only help Ireland meet its climate goals, but also secure “energy independence and economic resilience” in the face of volatile global fossil fuel markets.

With Ireland heavily reliant on vulnerable imported energy — from Middle Eastern oil to nuclear-generated power flowing via Europe (trough underwater cables that are now possible targets for malign powers) — developing a secure, home-grown supply of renewable energy is not just energy-smart policy: it is essential for the nation’s security.

Harnessing the power of wind — and tides — offers Ireland a clean, endless, and truly sovereign energy future.