All four defendants in rape trial of Ireland rugby stars found NOT GUILTY on all charges
ALL FOUR defendants in the Belfast rape trial involving two Ireland rugby internationals have been found not guilty on all charges.

Paddy Jackson, 26, and Stuart Olding, 24, were acquitted of raping the same woman at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016.

Their friend Blane McIlroy, 26, was acquitted of one count of exposure, while another friend Rory Harrison, 25, was acquitted of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The eight men and three women of the jury were sent out to begin their deliberations just before lunchtime yesterday and spent roughly two hours attempting to reach a decision before they were sent home.

They returned this morning and delivered their verdict after three hours and 45 minutes.

The families of all four men were in the public gallery at Belfast Crown Court for the verdict.

More to follow.

