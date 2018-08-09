Free pastries and cheap buses on offer as Cork city introduces car ban for second time this year

CORK CITY are introducing a ban on city centre traffic during afternoons for the second time this year.

The original ban, which was put in place last April, lasted just three weeks before it was removed following complaints from local traders who claimed that it was resulting in a lack of customers and was ‘killing the city’.

From tomorrow, private cars and trucks will be re-routed away from St Patrick’s Street between 3.00pm and 6.30pm.



You will see some friendly faces around the city tomorrow handing out our #ItsAllGo leaflets - thanks for all your hard work! pic.twitter.com/KF1yYDMXKz — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) August 8, 2018

The reintroduction this afternoon of the car ban on St Patrick’s St, the city's main street, includes a time-regulated bus lane which will operate between 3pm and 6.30pm daily.

Furthermore, cyclists are being offered free pastries in Duke's coffee shop today and Leap Card city fares have been cut to €1.

There has never been a better time to visit Cork.



Free Park and Ride all afternoon to

St. Patrick's street✔



Half price afternoon parking in Paul street and North Main Street car parks ✔



€1 bus fares ✔



See @corkcitycouncil for details pic.twitter.com/jGafQcREQr — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) August 9, 2018

New measures have been put in place to ensure that the initiative doesn't fail this time around.

Those include 26 free 15-minute set-down parking spaces, half-price parking at Paul St and North Main St car parks from 1pm to 6.30pm every day, and extending the Black Ash park and ride route through St Patrick’s St with buses every 10 minutes from 7am-9.30am and 4pm-7pm, free from 12pm, and longer opening hours from 7am to 8pm.

From August 9, private cars & trucks will be re-routed away from St Patrick’s St from 3pm-6.30pm. New measures to improve access to @corkcitycentre will accompany this bus priority lane. Watch this video to see why we need to future proof our city. https://t.co/FQivufaM1c #cork — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) July 3, 2018