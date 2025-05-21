Fundraiser for family of boy, 7, who died in Co. Sligo tragedy raises more than €22,000

A FUNDRAISER set up to help the family of a young boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of Co. Sligo has raised more than €22,000.

Alan Singh, 7, was rescued from the water at Lissadell Beach on Saturday afternoon and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

The St John's National School pupil is due to be laid to rest tomorrow.

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up to support the family, who run a restaurant in Ballisodare.

"As a community we are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alan Singh following a tragedy at Lissadell," read the appeal.

"Our thoughts are with his parents IqbalJeet (Indie) and Andrea (Dzurikova), his sister Aisha, grandparents, family, friends and all his classmates at St John's National School, Ballisodare."

It added: "All donations will go directly towards covering expenses and helping his family through this incredibly difficult time."

'Always smiling'

In a tribute this week, the Principal of St John's National School described Alan as 'a treasured member of our Second Class'.

"Alan was a much-loved pupil — always smiling, warm and full of kindness," said Mary Curley.

"He was friendly, hardworking and a talented young artist who brought joy and creativity to our classrooms.

"His gentle nature and positive spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him."

Alan's funeral will take place tomorrow at the Church of the Assumption in Collooney, with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

To donate to the GoFundMe appeal, please click here.