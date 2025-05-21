Fundraiser for family of boy, 7, who died in Co. Sligo tragedy raises more than €22,000
News

Fundraiser for family of boy, 7, who died in Co. Sligo tragedy raises more than €22,000

Alan Singh was described as 'a treasured member' of his class at school

A FUNDRAISER set up to help the family of a young boy who died after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of Co. Sligo has raised more than €22,000.

Alan Singh, 7, was rescued from the water at Lissadell Beach on Saturday afternoon and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

The St John's National School pupil is due to be laid to rest tomorrow.

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up to support the family, who run a restaurant in Ballisodare.

"As a community we are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alan Singh following a tragedy at Lissadell," read the appeal.

"Our thoughts are with his parents IqbalJeet (Indie) and Andrea (Dzurikova), his sister Aisha, grandparents, family, friends and all his classmates at St John's National School, Ballisodare."

It added: "All donations will go directly towards covering expenses and helping his family through this incredibly difficult time."

'Always smiling'

In a tribute this week, the Principal of St John's National School described Alan as 'a treasured member of our Second Class'.

"Alan was a much-loved pupil — always smiling, warm and full of kindness," said Mary Curley.

"He was friendly, hardworking and a talented young artist who brought joy and creativity to our classrooms.

"His gentle nature and positive spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him."

Alan's funeral will take place tomorrow at the Church of the Assumption in Collooney, with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

To donate to the GoFundMe appeal, please click here.

See More: Ballisodare, Sligo

Related

Man found guilty of murdering uncle after stabbing him 71 times had previous murder conviction
News 1 hour ago

Man found guilty of murdering uncle after stabbing him 71 times had previous murder conviction

By: Gerard Donaghy

Guinness to open new Covent Garden location while cutting costs elsewhere
News 7 hours ago

Guinness to open new Covent Garden location while cutting costs elsewhere

By: Mark Murphy

Dublin Airport operator donates eight-hectare wildlife sanctuary to the public
News 1 day ago

Dublin Airport operator donates eight-hectare wildlife sanctuary to the public

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Community-minded councillor set to become Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast
News 1 day ago

Community-minded councillor set to become Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival
Culture 1 day ago

Art and sculptures by leading artists take centre stage at Irish festival

By: Fiona Audley

Irish firm's unique new platform offers collaborative canvas for humans and AI agents to work together
Business 1 day ago

Irish firm's unique new platform offers collaborative canvas for humans and AI agents to work together

By: Fiona Audley

From Cork to cutting-edge fertility research
Features 1 day ago

From Cork to cutting-edge fertility research

By: Mark Murphy

£5m earmarked for student training to secure Northern Irish health service
News 1 day ago

£5m earmarked for student training to secure Northern Irish health service

By: Fiona Audley

Installation of hundreds of solar panels set to cut costs and improve sustainability at Irish theme park
Business 1 day ago

Installation of hundreds of solar panels set to cut costs and improve sustainability at Irish theme park

By: Fiona Audley