Fundraiser to support family of woman killed in Co. Cavan raises more than €40,000

A FUNDRAISER set up to support the family of a woman killed in Co. Cavan has raised more than €40,000.

Annie Heyneman, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene following a serious incident at the family home at Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, last Saturday.

Her Dutch-born husband Henk was hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in the incident.

The couple's son, 31-year-old Danny Heyneman, has since been charged with murder and attempted murder.

'Kind, caring and beautiful'

A GoFundMe page was set up on Friday to cover the cost of the mother-of-five's funeral and to support her husband and loved ones.

Set up with the permission of the family, it has raised more than double its original €20,000 goal in less than 48 hours.

Organiser Natalie Grogan said she set up the fundraiser 'with a heavy heart' but has been overwhelmed by the response.

"Annie was a kind, caring and beautiful soul who dedicated her life to her family and community in which her passing has left a gaping hole," read the appeal.

"In such unprecedented circumstances I have set up this GoFundMe to help the family through this difficult time.

"As well as helping toward funeral costs, it will also help to support Henk once he returns home with any additional care he may need.

"I know we as a community want to come together to show this wonderful family our support. To show we are behind them and grieving alongside them.

"On behalf of the Heyneman family I want to thank you all for your support, kind words and prayers at this time."

Court appearances

Danny Heyneman appeared at Monaghan District Court on Wednesday charged with murder and attempted murder and was remanded to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

Appearing at Cavan District Court on Friday, his defence team submitted a request for him to be transferred to Castlerea Prison in Co. Roscommon.

Pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Heyneman was further remanded to custody to appear before Cavan District Court again on Thursday, January 23.