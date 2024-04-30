Man dies following collision between tractor and quad bike on Irish road
News

Man dies following collision between tractor and quad bike on Irish road

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a young man was killed in a collision between a quad bike and a tractor.

The man, aged in his 20s, was driving the bike which collided with a tractor on the R353 in Derrybrien, Gort, County Galway at around 1.15pm on April 28.

His body was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

No other injuries were reported following this collision, which is being investigated by gardaí.

Officers are appealing for anyone in the vicinity of the incident who may have captured footage to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of Gort, Loughrea and Derrybrien on April 28, between 12.15pm and 1.15pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

