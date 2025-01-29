Funeral confirmed for construction industry leader Tom Carey
News

Funeral confirmed for construction industry leader Tom Carey

THE funeral details have been confirmed for London-based Irish businessman Tom Carey.

One of the three founding brothers of the Carey Group, the Tipperary native died on January 14, aged 82.

In a statement issued at the time the Carey family confirmed the news "with heavy hearts".

“Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and friend to many,” they said.

“He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends, whom we ask you to keep in your thoughts and prayers,” they added.

Tom Carey will be laid to rest on Wednesday, February 5

Mr Carey will be laid to rest on Wednesday, February 5.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11am at St George's RC Church, 970 Harrow Road, Wembley, HA0 2QE.

It will also be livestreamed, for those who are unable to attend, at this link

.

There will be a private family burial, but mourners may attend a reception from 1pm at the Hilton London Wembley in Wembley Park, North London.

