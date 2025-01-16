Carey Group co-founder Tom Carey has died, family confirms

TOM CAREY, one of the three founding brothers of the Carey Group, has died, aged 82.

In a statement issued today "with heavy hearts", the Carey family confirmed that the Tipperary native passed away on Tuesday, January 14.

“Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and friend to many,” they said as they issued an emotional tribute to the construction industry leader.

“He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends, whom we ask you to keep in your thoughts and prayers,” they added.

“Thank you to everyone who has already expressed their condolences – we know from these how loved and respected Tom was and that he will be deeply missed by many," the family said.

“Tom was lucky enough to meet and work with so many good people.

“He had lots of fond memories and stories that he shared with us all in his unique way and with his dry sense of humour.

“We, the family, now ask for privacy at this time to allow us to come to terms with this loss.”

Mr Carey’s death comes just months after the death of his brother John Carey, who died in September 2024.

Brothers John, Tom and Pat Carey founded their groundworks contracting business in 1969, with just a van between them, having moved to London from their Tipperary hometown Ballyporeen.

The business was then called PJ Carey Plant Hire (Oval) Ltd.

Today the Carey Group delivers an extensive range of engineering, build and construction services for many long-term clients.

It remains a family-run company, with the next generation of Careys now leading the organisation, which is headquartered in Kings Cross.