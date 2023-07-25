Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth
News

Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth

Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth has died

FUNERAL details have been confirmed for Smyths Toys Superstores director Liam Smyth.

The Mayo native died on Sunday, July 23, at the Mayo Hospice in Castlebar.

Tributes have been paid to the 60-year-old, who was a member of the entrepreneurial Smyth family which founded and owns the multinational toystore chain.

In a statement the Mayo GAA team shared their sadness over his death.

“Everyone associated with Mayo GAA would like to express their sincere sympathy on the untimely death of Liam Smyth,” they said.

“A proud Claremorris man and a great supporter of Mayo GAA over the years, in particular our underage and development squads, Liam always extended this support in a quiet and an unassuming way,” they added.

The Shark Swimming Club in Galway have also paid tribute, stating: "[We] are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Liam.

"Liam was very involved in waterpolo, was a founder member of the Corrib Waterpolo Club and trained them for many years.

`'We, in the swimming community, will miss him dearly. We offer Liam's family our deepest condolences at this very sad time."

The Claremorris Golf Club, of which Mr Smyth was a member, have also paid their respects.

"The members of Claremorris golf club would like to express our deepest sympathy to Anne and the Smyth family on the untimely passing of Liam," they said.

"Liam was a precious friend of our club and will fondly remembered," they added.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie, Mr Smyth leaves behind his wife Anne, sons Ben, Harry, Sam, Josh and Alex, brothers Tony, PadraIg, Tommie and Joe and sister Maura Brennan.

His funeral Mass will take place tomorrow at St Colman’s Church in Claremorris at 12noon, with a burial to follow at St Colman’s Cemetery.

See More: Claremorris, Liam Smyth, Mayo, Smyths, Toystore

Related

Gardaí investigating rape of teenage girl in playground in broad daylight
News 2 years ago

Gardaí investigating rape of teenage girl in playground in broad daylight

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick returns with new television series
News 2 hours ago

Irish celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick returns with new television series

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information on Irish woman who went missing 30 years ago
News 3 hours ago

Appeal for information on Irish woman who went missing 30 years ago

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Armed gang target West Belfast takeaway
News 2 days ago

Armed gang target West Belfast takeaway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair jailed over attempt to claim dead man's pension at post office
News 2 days ago

Pair jailed over attempt to claim dead man's pension at post office

By: Gerard Donaghy

McDonald's boss 'appalled' after employee alleges she was taunted over rape by colleague
News 2 days ago

McDonald's boss 'appalled' after employee alleges she was taunted over rape by colleague

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after arson attack at block of flats in Co. Derry
News 2 days ago

Arrest after arson attack at block of flats in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

The allure of Corfu — a Greek island gem
Travel 2 days ago

The allure of Corfu — a Greek island gem

By: Mal Rogers