Funeral details confirmed after death of Smyths Toys director Liam Smyth

FUNERAL details have been confirmed for Smyths Toys Superstores director Liam Smyth.

The Mayo native died on Sunday, July 23, at the Mayo Hospice in Castlebar.

Tributes have been paid to the 60-year-old, who was a member of the entrepreneurial Smyth family which founded and owns the multinational toystore chain.

In a statement the Mayo GAA team shared their sadness over his death.

“Everyone associated with Mayo GAA would like to express their sincere sympathy on the untimely death of Liam Smyth,” they said.

“A proud Claremorris man and a great supporter of Mayo GAA over the years, in particular our underage and development squads, Liam always extended this support in a quiet and an unassuming way,” they added.

The Shark Swimming Club in Galway have also paid tribute, stating: "[We] are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Liam.

"Liam was very involved in waterpolo, was a founder member of the Corrib Waterpolo Club and trained them for many years.

`'We, in the swimming community, will miss him dearly. We offer Liam's family our deepest condolences at this very sad time."

The Claremorris Golf Club, of which Mr Smyth was a member, have also paid their respects.

"The members of Claremorris golf club would like to express our deepest sympathy to Anne and the Smyth family on the untimely passing of Liam," they said.

"Liam was a precious friend of our club and will fondly remembered," they added.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie, Mr Smyth leaves behind his wife Anne, sons Ben, Harry, Sam, Josh and Alex, brothers Tony, PadraIg, Tommie and Joe and sister Maura Brennan.

His funeral Mass will take place tomorrow at St Colman’s Church in Claremorris at 12noon, with a burial to follow at St Colman’s Cemetery.