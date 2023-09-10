Two people airlifted to hospital after train strikes car in Co. Mayo
News

Two people airlifted to hospital after train strikes car in Co. Mayo

TWO people were airlifted to hospital after a train struck a car at a level crossing in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred on a rural road at Garryredmond between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The male driver and a teenage male front-seat passenger were airlifted to Galway University Hospital where their condition is described as stable.

The initial response was provided by emergency service personnel supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and an Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.

Passengers on the Westport-bound train, which had departed Dublin's Hueston Station at 12.45pm, were transferred to coaches to continue their journey.

The line reopened at around 9pm, according to Irish Rail.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

See More: Ballyhaunis, Claremorris, Garryredmond, Iarnród Éireann, Mayo

Related

Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory
News 4 years ago

Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory

By: Stephen Mahon

Arrest after pensioner dies in Dublin collision
News 54 minutes ago

Arrest after pensioner dies in Dublin collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in critical condition following assault in Co. Mayo
News 1 hour ago

Man in critical condition following assault in Co. Mayo

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims
News 2 days ago

Survivors in Britain urged to share views on national tribute to Ireland’s mother and baby home victims

By: Fiona Audley

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia
News 2 days ago

Sophie O’Sullivan breaks Irish 3000m record and moves into all-time greats list alongside mother Sonia

By: Fiona Audley

Two-day high temperature weather warning issued as heatwave continues across Ireland
News 2 days ago

Two-day high temperature weather warning issued as heatwave continues across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland
News 2 days ago

Gardai launch recruitment drive to fill 400 roles within the force across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court
News 3 days ago

'Right this wrong’ Amnesty calls on Irish government to fight ‘outrageous’ Troubles Legacy Bill in court

By: Fiona Audley