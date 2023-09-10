Two people airlifted to hospital after train strikes car in Co. Mayo

TWO people were airlifted to hospital after a train struck a car at a level crossing in Co. Mayo.

The incident occurred on a rural road at Garryredmond between Ballyhaunis and Claremorris at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

The male driver and a teenage male front-seat passenger were airlifted to Galway University Hospital where their condition is described as stable.

The initial response was provided by emergency service personnel supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and an Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.

Passengers on the Westport-bound train, which had departed Dublin's Hueston Station at 12.45pm, were transferred to coaches to continue their journey.

The line reopened at around 9pm, according to Irish Rail.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.