Funeral details confirmed for ‘dearly loved’ couple killed in house fire

AN elderly couple who died when a fire took hold at their home in Co. Cork will be laid to rest tomorrow.

John and Gabrielle O’Donnell were killed in the blaze which happened at around 11.15pm on April 4.

Gardai and local firefighters were called to the fire at their home in Lower Glanmire Road, Mayfield.

The pair, who were popular members of their local community, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just hours earlier the couple had celebrated the news of their granddaughter being born in Dohar, Qatar.

John, who was aged in his 80s, and Gabrielle, who was in her 70s, have been remembered as “lovely people” by friends who have paid tribute since their death.

The “dearly loved” couple, who leave behind their son Mark and John’s sons John and Damien, are “sadly missed by their loving families” the family said in a statement.

Their funeral mass will take place tomorrow (April 17) at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Lower Glanmire Road.