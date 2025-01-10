Funeral for father of Sophie Toscan du Plantier takes place in France

GEORGES Bouniol, father of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has been laid to rest following his death at the age of 98 in Paris.

Mr Bouniol died peacefully in hospital on December 30, just days after the 28th anniversary of his daughter’s brutal murder, a case that remains unresolved despite years of investigations.

His funeral took place on Monday, January 6 at the Church of St Eustache in central Paris.

His wife of 70 years, Marguerite, who is in her 90s and suffers from Parkinson’s, was in attendance alongside many friends of the family.

Mr Bouniol's son Stéphane paid tribute to his father during the service, confirming that he had never truly recovered from his daughter's violent death in Co. Cork in December 1996.

On January 7 Mr Bouniol was to laid to rest next to his daughter in the family plot in Lozère, a rural region in southern France where the Bouniol family has deep roots.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s life was tragically cut short on December 23, 1996 when she was found dead near her holiday home in Toormore, a remote area of west Cork.

Her battered body was discovered on a laneway leading to the house, a shocking and violent crime that sent ripples of horror through the local community.

Over the years, her family - including her parents Georges and Marguerite, her brother Bertrand, and her son Pierre-Louis - dedicated themselves to seeking justice.

The family frequently visited west Cork during the Christmas season to honour Sophie’s memory, laying flowers at the spot where she lost her life.

The case has been surrounded by controversy and frustration.

Ian Bailey, a former journalist living in west Cork at the time, was long considered the prime suspect.

Despite repeated investigations and a French conviction in absentia in 2019, Bailey consistently denied any involvement and successfully fought extradition to France.

Earlier in 2024 Bailey himself passed away at the age of 66. He continued to profess his innocence right up to his death from a heart attack.

For Georges Bouniol, the lack of closure was a source of deep pain.

Two years ago, Sophie’s uncle, Jean-Pierre Gazeau, revealed that the elderly couple’s final wish was to see a conviction in Ireland in their daughter’s case.

However, that wish remained unfulfilled, with a recent cold case review by the gardaí still ongoing and no new developments announced.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the wife of renowned French film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was known for her elegance, intelligence, and vibrant personality.

Her shocking death not only devastated her family but also captivated the public’s attention in both France and Ireland.

Even today, should you refer to “Sophie” people know immediately who you’re referring to.

In interviews over the years, her son Pierre-Louis spoke of the profound impact his mother’s death had on their family.

He described his encounters with Bailey as unsettling, recalling his “dark look” and lack of empathy during a court confrontation.

Despite the heartbreak, the Bouniol family has remained steadfast in their efforts to keep Sophie’s memory alive and to push for justice.

With Georges Bouniol’s passing, the weight of their loss feels even heavier, a poignant reminder of the enduring grief of families left behind by unsolved crimes.