Funerals of Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, killed in double-murder suicide, take place in Kerry
News

Funerals of Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, killed in double-murder suicide, take place in Kerry

Jamie and Eileen were murdered by their father and husband, Mossie O'Sullivan

THE JOINT funerals of a mother and son killed in a double murder suicide in Kerry earlier this month have taken place today.

Mossie O'Sullivan, 63, shot dead his long-term partner and only son before turning the gun on himself in a small village in north County Kerry.

The bodies of Eileen O'Sullivan, 56, and Jamie O'Sullivan, 24, were discovered in their beds by a neighbour; the body of Mossie O'Sullivan was later discovered by Gardaí; a legally-held firearm was found near his remains.

All three had suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Mossie O'Sullivan was buried following a strictly private ceremony last week, and Eileen and Jamie have been laid to rest today, in a different cemetery to the man who murdered them.

The joint funeral saw hundreds of mourners line the streets for a guard of honour, the small community still shocked from their senseless deaths.

According to RTÉ News, local priest Fr Anthony O'Sullivan described Eileen and Jamie as "kind, gentle" people who "went about their lives with dignity".

Jamie and Eileen were murdered by their father and husband, Mossie O'Sullivan

He said the entire community was suffering from their loss, and that "words fail us in expressing the depth of our feelings".

"Words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life. We come today to pay our respects and to pray for Eileen and Jamie and to pray for you, their loved ones, to give you strength and every hope."

The Irish Independent reports that Jamie's coffin was draped in a flag in the colours of his local GAA team, and a Massey Ferguson tractor and sports car were parked outside the church in tribute to Jamie's love of farming and motorsports.

Gardaí are still struggling to find a motive for the tragic murders, with Mossie O'Sullivan not known to have any mental health difficulties, or drinking or gambling problems.

Mossie O'Sullivan was buried last week in a cemetery some 11km from where Eileen and Jamie will be laid to rest.

See More: Eileen O'sullivan, Funeral, Jamie O'sullivan, Kerry, Mossie O'sullivan, Murder-suicide

Related

Ireland’s Afghan community unite in protest against Taliban
News 1 hour ago

Ireland’s Afghan community unite in protest against Taliban

By: Michael Murphy

11 more Irish citizens and family members rescued from Afghanistan
News 1 hour ago

11 more Irish citizens and family members rescued from Afghanistan

By: Rachael O'Connor

Family of ill Donegal man taken from hospital while suffering from Covid-19 condemn those who removed him
News 2 hours ago

Family of ill Donegal man taken from hospital while suffering from Covid-19 condemn those who removed him

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Thousands to return to work on Monday as Ireland eases Covid-19 restrictions
News 16 hours ago

Thousands to return to work on Monday as Ireland eases Covid-19 restrictions

By: Gerard Donaghy

Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, passes away
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes as Antrim great and MND campaigner Anto Finnegan passes away
Sport 1 day ago

Tributes as Antrim great and MND campaigner Anto Finnegan passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Legendary Tottenham and Chelsea footballer Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81
Sport 1 day ago

Legendary Tottenham and Chelsea footballer Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81

By: Gerard Donaghy

Liam Gallagher shares picture of injuries after he 'fell out the helicopter'
Entertainment 1 day ago

Liam Gallagher shares picture of injuries after he 'fell out the helicopter'

By: Gerard Donaghy