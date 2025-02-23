Funerals to take place for two women who died in separate collisions in Northern Ireland

FUNERAL details have been announced for two women who died in separate road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Annemarie (Annie) McWilliams, 35, died following a two-vehicle collision on the Windyhill Road in Macosquin, outside Coleraine, Co. Derry at around 3.10pm.

Just under two hours later, 43-year-old Leanne Thomas (nee Carey) died following a two-vehicle collision close to the Old Loughrey Road in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

The funeral of the mother of seven is due to take place today at Dungannon Independent Methodist Church.

Meanwhile, Ms Williams, who was from the Kilrea area, is due to be laid to rest following her funeral at St Mary's Church in Drumagarner on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101.