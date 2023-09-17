GAA club's tribute after Irishman dies on holiday in Spain
Kieran Griffin (Image: Facebook / Ballyboden St Endas)

A GAA club in Dublin has paid tribute to one of their members who passed away while on holiday in Spain.

Kieran Griffin, 41, died in a drowning accident in San Sebastian in Friday, a day after arriving in the city with a group of friends.

On their website, Ballyboden St Endas paid tribute to Mr Griffin, who had played football and hurling with the club since he was a boy.

"He played Minor level during 2000 and was part of the 'Eddie Eagles' Junior team that won the Treble in 2004," read the statement.

"Kieran was also an avid pool player and recently won the Ballyboden St Endas Club Doubles Pool Competition.

"Kieran and the Griffin Family are heavily involved in Ballyboden St Endas for decades and Kieran's father Danny was Sponsorship Manager for over 25 years until recently retired.

"The Griffin Family are well known in GAA circles across Dublin, Kerry and Cavan.

"Everyone at Ballyboden St Endas would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Kieran's heartbroken parents Danny and Josephine, his brothers Shay, Donál, Paul, Padráig, Michael, his sister Ann and his partner Sheena, and to the extended Griffin family including Denise, Tara, Sinead, Grace and Steven.

"Funeral arrangements with details to follow."

Ballyboden St Endas held a minute's silence ahead of their senior club games on Saturday in memory of Mr Griffin.

