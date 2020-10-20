Garda who attended event while awaiting coronavirus result later tested positive
Garda who attended event while awaiting coronavirus result later tested positive

A GARDA investigation has been launched after an officer attended an event while awaiting a coronavirus test result.

The unnamed senior officer had undergone a test for Covid-19 but did not self-isolate; instead he attended a media briefing with multiple journalists.

Shortly after, the officer received a positive result for the virus, potentially infecting those present at the event.

In a statement seen by RTÉ News, An Garda Síochána confirmed an internal inquiry has been launched and the force is in contact with all members of the media who attended the event in order to advise them on the relevant public health advice.

All members of An Garda Síochána have been made aware of public health advice and are aware they must self-isolate when awaiting a test result, a spokesperon said, adding that HSE guidelines had been circulated to all officers on multiple occasions.

Public health measures were in place at the media briefing, including the wearing of face masks and implementation of social distancing rules.

An Garda Síochána said it would "not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of the force of individual garda stations", however anyone who may be affected by the press briefing would be contacted.

Inquiries continue.

