Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder
News

Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have today launched an appeal for information in relation to the death of Robert Sheehan in Bunratty, Co. Clare on 2nd September, 2012. 

On Sunday 2nd September 2012 at approximately 3.40am Robert Sheehan was fatally shot a number of times in the carpark of the Bunratty Castle Hotel in Co. Clare.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Advertisement

Speaking today, Detective Sergeant Kevin O’Hagan, Shannon Garda Station said, "It is now over six years since Robert’s murder. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting?

"You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family.

If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25." he added.

Related

Irish soccer club apologises for attack on referee as it emerges suspect is 'already serving life ban from football'
News 6 hours ago

Irish soccer club apologises for attack on referee as it emerges suspect is 'already serving life ban from football'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Republic of Ireland fan, 30, tragically drowns in Copenhagen ahead of Nations League clash with Denmark
News 8 hours ago

Republic of Ireland fan, 30, tragically drowns in Copenhagen ahead of Nations League clash with Denmark

By: Aidan Lonergan

James Nesbitt to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018
News 9 hours ago

James Nesbitt to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award at The Irish Post Awards 2018

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

BBC apologises over misleading tweet about Seamus Coleman's €5,000 donation to fundraiser for Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox
News 10 hours ago

BBC apologises over misleading tweet about Seamus Coleman's €5,000 donation to fundraiser for Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

By: Aidan Lonergan

Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window
News 1 day ago

Woman hospitalised after falling from Dublin hotel window

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish singer Glen Hansard tips Dublin busker playing his Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish singer Glen Hansard tips Dublin busker playing his Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly

By: Gerard Donaghy

Handyman who bludgeoned pensioner to death with hammer jailed for life
News 1 day ago

Handyman who bludgeoned pensioner to death with hammer jailed for life

By: Gerard Donaghy

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody slams Northern Ireland politicians for ‘abandoning’ people
News 1 day ago

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody slams Northern Ireland politicians for ‘abandoning’ people

By: Gerard Donaghy