Gardaí appeal for information regarding 2012 murder

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have today launched an appeal for information in relation to the death of Robert Sheehan in Bunratty, Co. Clare on 2nd September, 2012.

On Sunday 2nd September 2012 at approximately 3.40am Robert Sheehan was fatally shot a number of times in the carpark of the Bunratty Castle Hotel in Co. Clare.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are asking for people who know anything of relevance to this case to contact them.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Speaking today, Detective Sergeant Kevin O’Hagan, Shannon Garda Station said, "It is now over six years since Robert’s murder. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting?

"You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family.

If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25." he added.