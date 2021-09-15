Gardaí arrest Islamist terror suspect 'hiding in plain sight' in Ireland for decades

AN Islamic terror suspect has been arrested by gardaí after spending more than two decades hiding from authorities in Ireland.

Abderrahmane Yahiaoui, an Algerian national in his early 50s, was convicted of terror-related offences in France during the late 90s and was sentenced to six years behind bars, but escaped jail after going on the run.

Yahiaoui managed to make it to Ireland and has been working as a courier in Dublin since 1999.

According to the Irish Mirror, the terror-suspect has been living in Firhouse, near Tallaght and has been using a fake name for years.

Detectives from Ireland's National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) worked with Interpol agents to track down Yahiaoui and finally bring him in.

He was arrested on Friday and is facing an extradition hearing today which will see him sent back to France to face punishment.

"The NCBI lifted him after painstaking detective work," a senior source revealed.

"He will now be extradited to France to serve his sentence.

"A lot of serious police work went into this. The NBCI worked with colleagues in Interpol French police and other law enforcement agencies."

The source added: "He will eventually be extradited to France... but at least one other country will want him after that."