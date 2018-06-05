Gardai hunting for van with British number plates after three injured in shooting
GARDAI are looking for a van with British number plates after three men were left seriously injured in a shooting at a boxing club earlier this morning.

A suspect was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in a white or a silver-coloured van - which may have been made by Ford - with British number plates.

The incident happened at Bray Boxing Club, in Ravenswell, Bray, in Co. Wicklow at 6.55am.

Anyone with any information should contact the local force at Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300.

