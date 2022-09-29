Gardaí investigation following discovery of baby skeletal remains in east Cork

GARDAÍ ARE investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of infant skeletal remains in a village in east Cork.

The discovery was made in Killeagh after gardaí received confidential information.

An Garda Síochána said it is following a definite line of inquiry.

The remains have been removed to Cork City Morgue in Cork University Hospital, where a forensic analysis will take place.

The area where the discovery was made, just outside the village, was sealed off over the weekend.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said the assistance of a Forensic Anthropologist has been sought and the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.