Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman
Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman

GARDAÍ have issued a missing person’s appeal to try and locate an Irishman who was last seen on Friday.

Jamie O’Keefe was reported missing from his home in Naas, Co. Kildare yesterday.

The 32-year-old was last seen at around 5.30pm on Friday, October 18 in the Naas area.

“Gardaí and Jamie's family are concerned for his well-being,” the police force said in a statement issued today.

Jamie O’Keefe is missing from his home in Naas, Co Kildare

“We are seeking the public's assistance in tracing his whereabouts,” they added.

Jamie is described as 5 foot 9 inches in height, with a slim build, black hair and green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black Nike Air Max runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

