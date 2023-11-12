Gardaí not looking for anyone else after death of Co. Clare couple
News

Gardaí not looking for anyone else after death of Co. Clare couple

Claire and Joe Collins (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have said they are not looking for anyone else following the completion of post-mortems on two people found dead at a property in Co. Clare this week.

The bodies of married couple Claire and Joe Collins, both aged in their 50s, were discovered at a domestic residence in Killinaboy on Thursday afternoon.

The scene was preserved for an examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau and the Coroner notified.

Post-mortem examinations have now been carried out, with gardaí saying the results 'will not be released for operational reasons'.

"Gardai are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Claire and Joe Collins at a domestic residence in Killinaboy, Co. Clare on Thursday, November 9, 2023," read a garda statement on Saturday.

"The post-mortems of both individuals have been completed.

"The results of these post-mortems will not be released for operational reasons.

"The scene remains preserved and technical examinations are ongoing.

"The primary focus for Gardaí at this time is the preparation of a file for the Coroner.

"Gardai are not looking for any other individual in relation to this incident at this time."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The couple's funeral is due to take place at St Brigid's Church in Corofin on Monday, November 13 at 11am, followed by a service at Shannon Crematorium.

According to rip.ie. the couple are survived by two daughters and a grandson.

