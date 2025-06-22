Man dies after being struck by tractor in Co. Clare
Man dies after being struck by tractor in Co. Clare

A MAN has died after being struck by a tractor in Co. Clare.

The incident occurred on the L7006 at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge at around 10.15am on Saturday.

The man, a pedestrian aged in his 60s, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 10am and 10.15am are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

