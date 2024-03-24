Gardaí seize two suitcases filled with €300,000 as part of money laundering investigation
Gardaí seize two suitcases filled with €300,000 as part of money laundering investigation

The cash was found hidden in two suitcases (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have seized more than €300,000 in cash hidden in two suitcases as part of an investigation into money laundering.

Following receipt of information, gardaí from Clontarf carried out a search at an industrial unit in Dublin 3 on Thursday, March 21.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered two large suitcases containing in excess of €300,000 in cash.

Investigators have suggested the money make be linked to the distribution of prescription medication.

"As part of ongoing investigations, an Garda Síochána are making enquiries into connections with the unauthorised administration and/or distribution, of prescription medications commonly associated with cosmetic and beauty treatments," read a garda statement.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

