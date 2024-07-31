Gardaí appeal for information on teen missing from Dublin home for a week
Aurel Hoxha (Image: An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aurel Hoxha, who was last seen a week ago.

Aurel was reported missing from his home in Clontarf, Dublin 3, last Wednesday, July 24.

He was last seen at approximately midday that day.

Aurel is described as being just under six feet in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit hoodie, black jeans and a red cap.

Anyone with any information on Aurel's whereabouts is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

