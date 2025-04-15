Concern grows for 13-year-old missing from Dublin

THERE is growing concern for a 13-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Dublin.

Muhammad Haris was reported missing from Clontarf since Sunday, April 13.

Gardaí have appealed to the public for their help to find him.

Muhammad is described as being approximately 5 foot 3 inches in height, of medium build, with black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans and a white cap.

Gardaí are “concerned for his wellbeing’ the police for confirmed in a statement.

“Anyone with any information on Muhammad’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on (01) 6664800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they said.