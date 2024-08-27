Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin
GARDAÍ have issued a public warning over ‘fake news’ being spread via social media claiming an attempted child abduction took place in Dublin over the weekend.

The “disinformation”, which the police force has confirmed is entirely “unsubstantiated”, went viral on social media platforms and caused unrest in the Irish capital on Sunday evening, August 25.

Gardaí are investigating a number of public order incidents which occurred on Cappagh Road and Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas that evening, as a result of the false information being spread, they confirmed today.

They have also urged members of the public to verify the information they are consuming online.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of suggestions of an inappropriate approach to children or attempted child abduction which led to this public order incident,” they stated.

“No incident of attempted child abduction or similar activity has been reported to An Garda Síochána nor has An Garda Síochána any information to substantiate such claims.”

They added: “An Garda Síochána is very conscious of the volume of misinformation, disinformation and fake news circulating on this incident, and in general, particularly on social media and direct messaging platforms.”

The police force went on to issue an appeal “to all members of the public and the media to independently verify any information published on social media and/or messaging apps”.

