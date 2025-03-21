Glasgow goes green for St Patrick's Day

THE Irish Scots are a very distinctive part of the Irish in Britain community. When Archbishop Thomas Joseph Winning was made Cardinal in 1994, a tartan army accompanied this son of an Irish miner, working in Lanarkshire, to the Vatican. The Archbishop's enthusiastic band of supporters rocked up in Rome to see him collect his red hat. They were festooned with shamrocks, wore kilts and bonnets, and were accompanied by a piper.

In Scotland, the Irish have carved out a distinct character for themselves.

This is probably not surprising, as from the earliest times an interchange of population, ideas, language – even sports – has taken place between the two countries. The first settlers to Ireland probably came from Scotland some 9,000 years ago, crossing a land bridge to what is now Co. Antrim. Thereafter, cultural and trading ties were fostered. A kingdom was even established in the 5th century – Dalriada combined parts of Antrim, Down and Argyll.

So it’s not surprising that St Patrick’s Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Glasgow, one of Britain’s most Irish cities. Even their internationally renowned soccer team Celtic more or less thinks it’s a GAA club.

This year hundreds of participants and spectators took to the streets to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint.

World-class musicians, Irish dancers and Gaelic sports clubs were joined by Ireland’s Consul General to Scotland Jerry O’Donovan and Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren.

Showcasing the rich talent and heritage within Scotland’s Irish community, the parade included a performance in George Square by the internationally-renowned St Roch’s Marching Band.

The St Patrick's Festival Parade was organised by the team at St Roch’s with support from the Consulate General of Ireland.

Danny Boyle, parade organiser and St Roch’s Marching Band member, told The Irish Post: "Everyone involved is over the moon that today's parade has been such a success. A lot of planning and a lot of people have helped make sure our first ever Glasgow St Patrick’s Parade will be one to remember.

“And those who’ve come out onto the streets on a Saturday morning to wish us well have added to that real sense of celebration of St Patrick and Scotland’s Irish community. I’m already looking forward to working with everyone again to build on this year’s success and returning in 2026."

Glasgow’s Lord Provost said: “This is a significant moment for Glasgow’s and indeed Scotland’s Irish community and it’s been a real honour to join the celebration of that rich and proud tradition.

“Glasgow is celebrating its 850th anniversary and those from the island of Ireland and with Irish heritage have been central to our story of this vibrant, dynamic and international city.

“Today’s successful event can be a platform for us to build on the thriving links we already have across Ireland, North and South. Comhghairdeas agus Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhaoibh.”

The Consul General of Ireland Jerry O’Donovan said that “this was a wonderful, family friendly occasion which showcased the very best of both Ireland and Scotland. Seeing hundreds of young dancers, musicians and sports people publicly celebrating their achievements was testament to the vibrant strength of the Irish community in Glasgow. Having turned the streets of Glasgow green, I’m sure that St. Roch’s will represent Scotland with distinction as they take a central role in next week’s London St. Patrick’s Day parade!”

The theme for the inaugural St Patrick’s parade was a celebration of the growing successes of Glasgow and Scotland-based music and sporting organisations at All-Ireland Championships.

In August, the St. Roch's Marching Band became the first overseas winners of the coveted All Ireland Marching Band Championships. And in December, the Ceann Creige GAA Club Ladies Camogie team reached an All-Ireland Final, a remarkable achievement for a club outside of the island of Ireland.

Also taking part were the Tir Conaill Harps and Glasgow Gaels GAA Clubs, the St. James the Great and Irish Minstrels branches of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Govanhill Irish History Group, Conradh Na Gaeilge, the Brother Walfrid Band, and the Harrison, Coyle, McQuade, Taylor and McGrath Schools of Irish Dance.