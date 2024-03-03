'Senseless violence': Pair jailed after assault on Celtic fan left victim with brain injury
News

'Senseless violence': Pair jailed after assault on Celtic fan left victim with brain injury

Jordan Adam, left, and Richard Love were each sentenced to three years and nine months (Image: British Transport Police)

TWO MEN who violently assaulted a Celtic fan and left him with a bleed on the brain have been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Rangers supporters Jordan James Adam, 27, and Richard Love, 26, both pleaded guilty to the serious assault of the victim, as well as to threatening and abusive behaviour.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for British Transport Police, who carried out the investigation, described football-related violence as 'utterly unacceptable'.

Attack

The court heard how, on February 2, 2022, Adam and Love were travelling home from a football game between Rangers and Celtic and had boarded a train at Glasgow Queen Street.

Celtic had earlier defeated Rangers 3-0.

The victim, a man in his 40s, got on the same train at Shettleston railway station and sat behind Adam and Love.

The pair started to sing football chants, which turned abusive, and a verbal altercation began.

Shortly afterwards, Adam lunged toward the victim and attacked him.

Love then punched the victim in the head and upper body before the pair were physically removed from the victim by other passengers.

After they were separated, the victim moved to the next carriage.

However, when the victim left the train at Easterhouse railway station, Love immediately ran towards him and knocked him to the ground.

He proceeded to punch the victim repeatedly while they were on the ground before Adam ran over, stamping on the victim's head and knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital, where a CT scan showed he had a bleed on the brain as well as bruising to the right side of the brain.

The injuries will require long-term specialist input and will affect his ability to drive.

Banning orders

Adam and Love pleaded guilty to the charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court on January 30.

At the same court on February 20, they were each sentenced to three years and nine months' imprisonment

The two men were also handed seven-year Football Banning Orders.

Speaking on Friday, investigating officer DC Thomas Gallagher described the attack as 'senseless violence'.

"The sentence handed out underscores that violence tied to football and religious animosity is utterly unacceptable," he said.

"We hold a firm stance against such behaviour in any setting, and I hope that the result in this case demonstrates that senseless violence will not be tolerated."

See More: Glasgow, Scotland

Related

Ryanair announces increased flights between Ireland and Scotland
News 1 year ago

Ryanair announces increased flights between Ireland and Scotland

By: Irish Post

Five years for man who destroyed historic Catholic church in Glasgow
News 1 year ago

Five years for man who destroyed historic Catholic church in Glasgow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information on Glasgow man reported missing 20 years ago
News 1 year ago

Appeal for information on Glasgow man reported missing 20 years ago

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Las Vegas: high stakes, low prices, neon lights
Travel 1 day ago

Las Vegas: high stakes, low prices, neon lights

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Emma Langford wraps up her US tour in Milwaukee
Entertainment 1 day ago

Emma Langford wraps up her US tour in Milwaukee

By: Brooke Billick

Unveiling the power of music
Culture 1 day ago

Unveiling the power of music

By: Colin Graham

Identity and criticism in the crossfire
Comment 1 day ago

Identity and criticism in the crossfire

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Relaxing on an island in the sun
Travel 1 day ago

Relaxing on an island in the sun

By: Marilyn Jones