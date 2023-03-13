Gorgeous Northern Irish dog wins Best of Breed at Crufts

A NORTHERN Irish dog won a coveted Best in Breed category as the annual Crufts dog show took place in Birmingham over the weekend.

The event, organised by The Kennel Club, took place from March 9-12 at the NEC, Birmingham.

During the popular show, Jane Anthony from Northern Ireland won the Hound category with her Rhodesian Ridgeback named Khan.

Speaking after her win, Ms Anthony, who lives in Co. Antrim, said: “The emotion is unbelievable”.

She added: “It is just every dog owner’s dream when you enter such a competition."

The top prize of the 2023 competition went to Javier Gonzalez Menicote from Croatia, with Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo, who won the coveted title of Best in Show on Sunday, March 12, the final day of Crufts 2023.