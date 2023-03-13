Gorgeous Northern Irish dog wins Best of Breed at Crufts
News

Gorgeous Northern Irish dog wins Best of Breed at Crufts

Jane Anthony from Northern Ireland with Khan, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, who was the Best of Breed winner at Crufts 2023

A NORTHERN Irish dog won a coveted Best in Breed category as the annual Crufts dog show took place in Birmingham over the weekend.

The event, organised by The Kennel Club, took place from March 9-12 at the NEC, Birmingham.

During the popular show, Jane Anthony from Northern Ireland won the Hound category with her Rhodesian Ridgeback named Khan.

Jane Anthony from Northern Ireland with Khan, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, who was the Best of Breed winner on Saturday, March 11

Speaking after her win, Ms Anthony, who lives in Co. Antrim, said: “The emotion is unbelievable”.

She added: “It is just every dog owner’s dream when you enter such a competition."

Javier Gonzalez Menicote from Croatia with Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo, who won Best in Show

The top prize of the 2023 competition went to Javier Gonzalez Menicote from Croatia, with Orca, a Lagotto Romagnolo, who won the coveted title of Best in Show on Sunday, March 12, the final day of Crufts 2023.

See More: Crufts, Khan, Northern Ireland, Rhodesian Ridgeback

Related

PICTURES: London goes green as thousands turn out for annual St Patrick’s Festival
News 3 hours ago

PICTURES: London goes green as thousands turn out for annual St Patrick’s Festival

By: Fiona Audley

Historic football boots owned by GAA legend sell for thousands at auction
News 4 hours ago

Historic football boots owned by GAA legend sell for thousands at auction

By: Fiona Audley

Tragedy hits former politician Tommy Sheridan as mum dies in house fire
News 5 hours ago

Tragedy hits former politician Tommy Sheridan as mum dies in house fire

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Culture Minister toasts Oscar success while promoting Ireland’s film industry in Hollywood
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Culture Minister toasts Oscar success while promoting Ireland’s film industry in Hollywood

By: Irish Post

Museum launches bid to buy historic flag of 'proud Irishman' to keep it in Britain
News 21 hours ago

Museum launches bid to buy historic flag of 'proud Irishman' to keep it in Britain

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Two arrested after suspected drugs worth around £350,000 seized in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer
News 1 day ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility following attempted murder of off-duty police officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin and DUP to outline next steps after Protocol deal while in Washington for St Patrick's events

By: Gerard Donaghy