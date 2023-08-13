Government announces more than €1million in funding to promote Irish arts around the world
News

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, announced the funding this week (Image: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland)

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has allocated more than €1million in funding to promote Irish arts around the world through Culture Ireland's Grants Programme.

The funding, announced this week by Culture Minister Catherine Martin, will benefit 156 projects in 33 countries.

It will cover a range of mediums including dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts, circus and multidisciplinary projects.

"I am very heartened to see the strong demand for the work of Irish artists across the world as the sector continues to develop and renew following the global travel disruptions," said the minister.

"These projects demonstrate the true diversity of contemporary Irish arts and the excellent reputation of Irish artists on an international stage."

The fields of music and theatre received the largest tranches of funding, being allocated €468,280 and €327,200 respectively.

Among the 70 music projects being funded are Drogheda four-piece modernlove's tour of Britain, Europe and the US and Mercury Prize nominees Lankum's tour of the States.

In theatre, Kabosh's production of the award-winning play Green & Blue — exploring the friendship between a Garda and an RUC officer during the Troubles — received funding for its upcoming tour of Britain, the US and Canada.

Other projects being funded include the participation of Irish writers at October's Cheltenham Literature Festival in Britain and an exhibition of Irish artists at next month’s Armory Show at New York's Javits Center in the US.

Full details of grant recipients can be found by clicking here.

See More: Catherine Martin, Culture Ireland

