Guinness to open new Covent Garden location while cutting costs elsewhere

DIAGEO, the parent company of Guinness, has announced a $500 million cost-cutting plan along with significant asset disposals by 2028.

Amidst these measures, the Guinness brand is highlighted as a key element for future growth by their owner. Diageo, the global drinks giant behind Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Guinness, is operating in difficult times for the global drinks industry.

With falling sales, investor anxiety, and mounting debt, the company is launching a financial reset. According to CFO Nik Jhangiani, the savings will come from streamlining trade investments, advertising, and supply chains, with an eye toward achieving $3 billion in annual free cash flow by 2026.

Despite plans to offload some significant assets, Guinness is notably not on the chopping block. CEO Debra Crew reaffirmed that “nothing has changed” regarding the status of the stout powerhouse—Guinness remains central to Diageo’s portfolio.

This decision reflects Guinness’s continued commercial strength, especially in markets like Britain and Ireland.