‘He paved the way’: Irish legend Pierce Brosnan to receive Oscar Wilde Award

IRISH actor Pierce Brosnan has been announced among the 2024 recipients of the annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The 70-year-old, who was born in Drogheda, Co. Louth and raised in Navan, Co. Meath, will be honoured for his success in the film industry over many decades.

Having moved to England in his youth, Brosnan graduated from the Drama Centre London in 1975 and went on carve a highly successful career in film and television.

Brosnan’s early film roles included The Long Good Friday and The Mirror Crack'd, which were both released in 1980.

The following year he won a spot in the ABC TV Mini-Series The Manions of America, following which he secured the title role in the popular, long-running detective series, Remington Steele.

Further films followed, including The Lawnmower Man (1992) and Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), but it was the role of James Bond, which he took on in 1994, that truly made him a worldwide name.

Brosnan was the fifth Bond, starring as the coolly debonair 007 in box-office blockbusters Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

Today, Brosnan, a father-of-five, is a committed environmentalist and philanthropist, something he pursues with wife Keely Shaye Smith, but he also continues to act and produce too.

He can currently be seen in Phillip Noyce’s hitman thriller, Fast Charlie, which is based on Victor Gischler’s novel, Gun Monkeys, and recently finished production on two films.

Four Letters of Love is based on the Niall Williams bestselling novel of the same name, and The Last Rifleman is inspired by a true story of a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland.

On March 7 Brosnan will be honoured at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards, which take place at Bad Robot, the production company of award founders JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath.

“The success of Irish actors in the film industry in recent years has highlighted the remarkable talent in Ireland,” US-Ireland Alliance founder Trina Vargo said.

“We’re thrilled to be honouring one of the most talented Irish legends, who paved the way.”

The annual Oscar Wilde Awards are widely deemed as the non-traditional Oscars-week event - with its casual, unfussy tone.

Dublin-born Richard Baneham, a two-time Oscar winning VFX Supervisor, who received his gongs for his work on the original Avatar in 2010 and for Avatar: The Way of Water last year, will also receive an Oscar Wilde Award this year.