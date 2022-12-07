Jessie Buckley to be honoured at Oscar Wilde Awards in March

IRISH ACTRESS Jessie Buckley will be honoured at the US-Ireland Alliance’s annual Oscar Wilde Awards on 9 March.

The Killarney-born actress will soon be seen starring in Women Talking alongside Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy. She will also star alongside Riz Ahmed in Apple TV+ and Christos Nikou’s Sci-Fi Romance Fingernails and she will reunite with Olivia Colman in Wicked Little Letters.

Buckley has seen a meteoric rise to fame in recent years, having been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

She also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, opposite Eddie Redmayne in London's West End, and was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize for her album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart which she wrote with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

Other performances that she is well known for include a starring role in Alex Garland's Men, and another in Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance said:

“When Jessie started her career, Andrew Lloyd Webber said that Jessie, is ‘an extraordinary artist. She must not be allowed to be meddled with.’ Her incredible, authentic performances show that she hasn’t been.”

Hackman Capital Partners and The MBS Group return as lead sponsors of the event, which will take place at at Bad Robot, the Santa Monica production company of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath.

Founder and Chairman Michael Hackman owns numerous studios and recently acquired Irish studios, Troy and Ardmore, and is building a new studio in Greystones. Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen also return as sponsors.

Fellow Irish actress Kerry Condon was also recently announced as another honouree at the event.