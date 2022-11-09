Kerry Condon named as first person to be honoured at 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: Kerry Condon attends The 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Day 1 on October 22, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

THE US-Ireland Alliance has announced that Irish actress Kerry Condon will be an honouree at the 17th annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The event returns, on 9 March 2023, to JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot production company in Santa Monica.

Condon can currently be seen starring opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s, The Banshees of Inisherin, for which she has garnered rave reviews.

In announcing the upcoming honor for Condon, Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said "Kerry’s performance is a tour de force.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, director Martin McDonagh said he sought to showcase Condon’s talent:

“I don’t think I’d quite seen how brilliant she was onstage really captured in the movies. I wanted to make sure that we did that—and she just blew me away.”

Condon was also seen in McDonagh’s Academy Award-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She also originated the role of Mairead in McDonagh’s play The Lieutenant of Inishmore at The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York. In 2009, she appeared in McDonagh’s play The Cripple of Inishmaan, for which she won a Drama Desk award.

On television, Condon was in the third season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan, as well as the series’ successive movie. Previously, she starred in the lead role in Sharon Horgan's comedy series Women on the Verge, and had a recurring role in Better Call Saul.

Condon will next be seen in the upcoming thriller In the Lands of Saints and Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds. She also lends her voice to the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in three Marvel films.

Hackman Capital Partners and The MBS Group return as lead sponsors of the event.

Founder and Chairman Michael Hackman owns numerous studios and recently acquired Irish studios, Troy and Ardmore, and is building a new studio in Greystones.

At last year’s event, Abrams announced from the stage that Hackman generously offered to sponsor two of the US-Ireland Alliance’s Mitchell Scholarships (for study on the island of Ireland), with a gift of $100,000.

Screen Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen will also return as sponsors in 2023. Vargo noted that “the island has been the scene of much recent filming, including Paramount’s soon-to-be released Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Song Thieves.”

The popular, casual party - always held on the Thursday before the Academy Awards - celebrates the best of Irish in entertainment.

Last year, Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast figured prominently with Branagh and Jamie Dornan also being honoured.

The event typically honours three people, with honourees to be named in the coming weeks and months.

