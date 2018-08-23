Heavens to open ahead of papal visit
News

Heavens to open ahead of papal visit

MET EIREANN has warned of heavy downpours this weekend as thousands will descend on Dublin for the papal visit.

The national forecaster has predicted heavy rain, hail and thunder for the next two days.

However, by mid-Saturday, conditions are expected to dry up, but there’s no telling what effect the torrential downpour will have on the ground in Phoenix Park for the Pope’s mass.

There’s a chance of thunder too today and tomorrow across the north and northwest, while temperatures will reach as high as 18C.

There’s a chance of hail tomorrow with temperatures set to be between 13 and 17 degrees.

Advertisement

While things are expected to dry up on Saturday afternoon, more rain is due in the western counties that night with extensive mist and hill fog.

Sunday will see occasional outbreaks of rain but will be mostly cloudy and cool.

Next week will see a return to warm weather with dry conditions.

See More: Dublin, Ireland, Met Eireann, Papal Visit, Pope Francis, Rain, Weather

Related

Memorial to children who died in church care covered up in preparation for new mural ahead of Pope's visit
News 2 hours ago

Memorial to children who died in church care covered up in preparation for new mural ahead of Pope's visit

By: Ryan Price

Agreement finally reached between Ryanair and Irish pilots
News 3 hours ago

Agreement finally reached between Ryanair and Irish pilots

By: Aidan Lonergan

Pope Francis confirmed to parade through Dublin city centre on Popemobile
News 21 hours ago

Pope Francis confirmed to parade through Dublin city centre on Popemobile

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Elderly French woman airlifted to hospital after falling from west of Ireland peak
News 18 minutes ago

Elderly French woman airlifted to hospital after falling from west of Ireland peak

By: Aidan Lonergan

Taoiseach will raise issue of child sex abuse when he meets the Pope
News 14 hours ago

Taoiseach will raise issue of child sex abuse when he meets the Pope

By: Gerard Donaghy

Firearm, silencer and stun guns among weapons seized by anti-terror police in Belfast
News 14 hours ago

Firearm, silencer and stun guns among weapons seized by anti-terror police in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Head of Catholic Church in Ireland tells WMF that abuse scandals have eroded trust
News 15 hours ago

Head of Catholic Church in Ireland tells WMF that abuse scandals have eroded trust

By: Gerard Donaghy

Car thief Liam O’Callaghan jailed for nearly four years after assaulting police officer
News 16 hours ago

Car thief Liam O’Callaghan jailed for nearly four years after assaulting police officer

By: Gerard Donaghy