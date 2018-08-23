Heavens to open ahead of papal visit

MET EIREANN has warned of heavy downpours this weekend as thousands will descend on Dublin for the papal visit.

The national forecaster has predicted heavy rain, hail and thunder for the next two days.

However, by mid-Saturday, conditions are expected to dry up, but there’s no telling what effect the torrential downpour will have on the ground in Phoenix Park for the Pope’s mass.

There’s a chance of thunder too today and tomorrow across the north and northwest, while temperatures will reach as high as 18C.

There’s a chance of hail tomorrow with temperatures set to be between 13 and 17 degrees.

Advertisement

While things are expected to dry up on Saturday afternoon, more rain is due in the western counties that night with extensive mist and hill fog.

Sunday will see occasional outbreaks of rain but will be mostly cloudy and cool.

Next week will see a return to warm weather with dry conditions.