'When a Hero falls an Angel rises' – Tributes to Garda found dead on duty in west of Ireland

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Garda officer who was found dead from a suspected heart attack while on duty in Co. Galway yesterday.

Garda Shane Cuffe, aged in his late 30s, was on duty at Clifden Garda station when he was found dead by colleagues at around 7am on Monday morning.

The officer's tragic death is not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem has not yet been carried out, however Gardaí believe the sudden death may have been caused by a fatal cardiac arrest.

Mr Cuffe, a nephew of Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin, is survived by his wife and two children.

He was a member of An Garda Síochána for the last 13 years.

In a statement, the Garda Representative Association said their thoughts were with the Cuffe family.

A GRA spokesman said: "The GRA is awaiting full details of this tragic event.

"However, our thoughts and prayers are with Garda Cuffe's family at this terrible time for them."

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the tragic officer, who was originally from Moycullen near Galway city.

One read: "So sad. Such a young man. One of our own LEO, Gardaí dies on duty. Garda Shane Cuffe was the nephew of Acting Garda Commissioner. When a Hero falls an Angel rises."

Another said: "Sympathies & prayers for the family & colleagues of Garda Shane Cuffe of Clifden Station Galway. A sad blow for all this Easter Season RIP."

While a friend of Mr Cuffe's, Deirbhile Ni Bhrolchain, added on Facebook: "Incredibly sad news today... Shane was in the first class to do the Leaving Cert in Coláiste na Coiribe and his extended family was involved in the school for many years and many ways.

"Not only is he the nephew of Dónal Ó Cualáin but also of Stiofán Ó Cualáin who is now vice principal but was acting Principal for many years.

"My heart goes out to his Mum, Áine, to Cathal, Éanna, Colm, his wife and family... and all those who knew him."

A file is being prepared for the local coroner for an inquest into Garda Cuffe's untimely passing.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place today to establish an exact cause of death.