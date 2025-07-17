Galway TD Catherine Connolly launches bid for Ireland’s presidency

CATHERINE CONNOLLY has launched her bid for the presidency of Ireland.

The independent Galway TD confirmed she has “secured the support of my colleagues to run for the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann”, with members of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit parties among her supporters.

"It's an important day for me, and I’m finally confirming I’m standing for the presidency of Ireland,” she said in a statement made outside Leinster House.

"I stand here, not as a politician seeking office, but as a citizen, to serve as the president of Ireland with the help of the votes and people of Ireland,” she added.

"I do so with humility and with hope. I do so with a deep conviction that together we can make this country better and that we can make this country live up to its name as a Republic and show there’s a different way.

"I'm standing to enable people, empower people to find their own voices, to stand up and be counted and say there is a different way."

Current President Michael D Higgins will complete his second and final term in the role in November.

Ms Connolly is the second person to confirm their intention to run to replace him.

Former EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness was confirmed as Fine Gael's candidate earlier this week.

The election to succeed Mr Higgins is expected to take place in late October.

Prospective candidates need the nominations of 20 Oireachtas members to get on the ballot paper.