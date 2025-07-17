Galway TD Catherine Connolly launches bid for Ireland’s presidency
News

Galway TD Catherine Connolly launches bid for Ireland’s presidency

CATHERINE CONNOLLY has launched her bid for the presidency of Ireland.

The independent Galway TD confirmed she has “secured the support of my colleagues to run for the office of Uachtarán na hÉireann”, with members of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit parties among her supporters.

"It's an important day for me, and I’m finally confirming I’m standing for the presidency of Ireland,” she said in a statement made outside Leinster House.

Independent Galway TD Catherine Connolly outside Leinster House with supporters including members of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit, after she officially announced her intention to run as the next President of Ireland. (Pic: RollingNews.ie)

"I stand here, not as a politician seeking office, but as a citizen, to serve as the president of Ireland with the help of the votes and people of Ireland,” she added.

"I do so with humility and with hope. I do so with a deep conviction that together we can make this country better and that we can make this country live up to its name as a Republic and show there’s a different way.

"I'm standing to enable people, empower people to find their own voices, to stand up and be counted and say there is a different way."

Mairead McGuinness has been confirmed as Fine Gael’s nominee for the Irish presidential election. (Pic: Rolling news)

Current President Michael D Higgins will complete his second and final term in the role in November.

Ms Connolly is the second person to confirm their intention to run to replace him.

Former EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness was confirmed as Fine Gael's candidate earlier this week.

The election to succeed Mr Higgins is expected to take place in late October.

Prospective candidates need the nominations of 20 Oireachtas members to get on the ballot paper.

See More: Catherine Connolly, Galway, Ireland, Presidency

Related
News 3 months ago

Micheál Martin issues condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza

By: James Conor Patterson

News 40 minutes ago

Man who conned 10 people with investment scam sentenced

By: Fiona Audley

News 10 hours ago

GAA Palestine 'beyond devastated' that children's tour to Ireland will not go ahead

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Sport 20 hours ago

Ben Healy claims the yellow at the Tour de France

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Two pubs closing each week in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland’s membership of CERN approved with start date confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Ireland sees record number of abortions as figures reach over 10,000

By: Mark Murphy

Community 1 day ago

New network connects Irish women in Wales

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Full forensic excavation of Tuam mother and baby home site begins

By: Fiona Audley