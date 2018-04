A YOUNG GARDA has been found dead at a station in Co. Galway.

The Garda was on duty at Clifden station when he was found dead by colleagues.

The body of the deceased was discovered at approximately 7 am this morning.

According to The Irish Times, the Garda was identified as Shane Cuffe of Moycullen, Galway/

Mr Cuffe is survived by his wife and two children.

A post-mortem has not been performed on the body however Gardaí believe Mr Cuffe may have suffered a fatal heart attack.