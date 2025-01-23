‘History made’ as Ireland celebrates first graduate of military medicine

A MILESTONE has been achieved in the Irish Defence Forces this week as a senior medical officer became the nation’s first graduate of military medicine.

“History was made this week as Ireland celebrates the first ever graduate of the Higher Specialist Training scheme in Military Medicine, Commandant (Dr) Fiachra Lambe,” a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

“This significant milestone marks a new chapter for the Irish Defence Forces Medical Corps and the Irish College of GPs,” they added.

Comdt Lambe was formally admitted as a Member of the Faculty of Military Medicine in Ireland (FMMI) at an event held in McKee Barracks, Dublin.

"It is an honour to be the first graduate of Military Medicine in Ireland,” he said.

“I am grateful to the educators and colleagues that supported me in the journey to arrive at this juncture,” he added.

“I am most grateful for the unwavering support of my wife, Ciara.

“I look forward to using my knowledge to improve medical care of Defence Forces members and hope to advance the Faculty of Military Medicine of Ireland."

Speaking after the ceremony, Colonel (Dr) Anthony Corcoran, Director Medical Branch of the Irish Defence Forces shared his pride in Comdt Lambe’s achievement.

“Comdt Lambe’s dedication and hard work reflect the values and commitment that are at the core of the Irish Defence Forces,” he said.

“His pioneering role as the first graduate of Military Medicine sets a standard for future officers, and highlights the vital role of medical professionals in safeguarding the health and well-being of our personnel both at home and abroad.”

Founded in 2012, the FMMI was established to advance the integration of specialised medical training within the Defence Forces and is dedicated to fostering excellence in healthcare for military personnel.

Comdt Lambe now has a dual specialist qualification in general practice and military medicine.

As well as primary care and occupational medicine, military medicine training encompasses a wide range of disciplines, from emergency medicine and trauma care to public health and operational planning.

This training is designed to prepare graduates to deliver medical care in "diverse and challenging environments at home and abroad", the Defence Forces explain.