Homes evacuated after petrol bomb thrown through bedroom window

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a petrol bomb was thrown through a bedroom window in Co. Antrim overnight.

The incident happened in Ballymena last night, April 23.

“At around 10.40pm it was reported that a ground-floor flat was on fire in the Carnduff Drive area of Ballymena,” the PSNI’s Inspector McClelland said this morning.

“We believe the fire resulted from a petrol bomb being thrown through the bedroom window of the flat in what appears to have been a deliberate act,” he added.

“Thankfully, no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries reported.”

A number of windows at the property were smashed and there was damage to the bedroom as a result of the fire, the police force confirmed.

“As a precaution, residents from the neighbouring flats were evacuated for a short time before returning to their homes,” Insp McClelland said.

Police have now appealed for witnesses and information to come forward.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate,” Insp McClelland added.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information about this incident, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1886 of 23/04/25.”