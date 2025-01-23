‘Horrifying’ figures show 298 people arrested for drink or drug driving in one month

SOME 298 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in December in Northern Ireland police figures reveal.

Data released by the PSNI show hundred of drivers “ignored the warnings” over the festive period and got behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The preliminary figures, collated for arrests made between December 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025, are “horrifying”, Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, from the PSNI’s Operational Support Department, said.

“Despite urging drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving, 298 people ignored our warning and were arrested,” he said.

“Some of these arrests were as a result of information provided by members of the public via Crimestoppers,”he added.

“I am horrified that a minority of people continue to break the law and continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs,’ Chf Supt Donaldson said.

“Every single person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle, after drinking or taking drugs are putting other road users and themselves at serious risk.

“Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.”

The figures come in the same month that it was confirmed that 69 people died in toad traffic accidents in Northern Ireland last year.

“Sixty-nine people died on our roads in 2024 - many of these incidents had drink/drug driving as the main contributory factor,” Chf Supt Donaldson said.

“We’re urging everyone to play their part in making our roads safer for everyone.

“Always remember the ‘Fatal Five’ - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.

“If we all follow the Fatal Five, more people live.

“If we follow these steps, fewer people have to contend with life changing injuries.”

The PSNI has also urged the public to report anyone they suspect to be driving under the influence.

“If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, contact police immediately – you may well save lives,” Chf Supt Donaldson said.

“We also encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.

“We are also reminding people that we work with the charity Crimestoppers. if you prefer to stay completely anonymous, but know someone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."