Husband charged with murder after mother-of-three found dead at home

A MAN has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead at her Nottinghamshire home.

Rachel McDaid’s body was found at the property in Nottingham Road, Eastwood shortly after 11am on Friday, April 19.

The family of the 53-year-old, who was a mother-of-three, have described her as a “beloved mother, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin”.

In a statement, they said: “Rachel has been taken from us suddenly and we are unable to come to terms with the fact we will never see her beautiful face and smile again.

“As a family we were all so close, sharing jokes and precious time together, and the hole that has been left with the loss of Rachel is irreparable.

“We are truly devastated.”

An investigation launched by Nottinghamshire Police after her body was discovered saw a suspect quickly arrested on suspicion of murder.

Michael McDaid was arrested on April 21 and has since been charged with murder and possession of a Class B drug.

The 60-year-old, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (April 22).

“As we announce this charge, my thoughts remain with the family, who must be going through the worst pain imaginable,” Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said.

“Specially trained officers are in the process of providing them with support and this will continue during this difficult time,” she added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 231 of 19 April 2024.

