IN PICTURES: Ireland's government ministers travel to Chile, France, Japan and more for St Patrick's Day visits
News

Ireland's various ministers are currently abroad or official St Patrick's Day visits.

OVER THE past several days, Ireland's government ministers have travelled around the world for official St Patrick's Day visits.

The central message they have been bringing with them is that Ireland is reopening, with the programme for ministers focusing on the themes of rebuilding connections and supporting communities across the globe.

The aim of the programme is promote Ireland as a place to live, visit, work, study, and invest, with an integrated, all of Government, Team Ireland approach.

The programme is also highlighting key national initiatives including EU50, Ireland’s Council of Europe Presidency, Centenary 1922, and Ulysses 100.

The Taoiseach Michel Martin is currently in Washington, where he unveiled a bust of John Hume on Tuesday.

He hosted a meeting of the Cabinet from the capital to discuss government responses to the situation in Ukraine, and that evening attended a 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance,

 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is visiting Colombia, where he opened the new Embassy.

 

Following this, he will travel to Chile.

Minister Eamon Ryan is in Boston, while Minister Donohoe is in London, Minister McGrath in San Francisco and Vancouver, and Minister Catherine Martin in Argentina.

 

 

Minister of State Peter Burke is in Japan, Minister Helen McEntee is in Savannah, USA, while Minister of State Hildegarde Naughten is visiting both Australia and New Zealand.

 

Other ministers are in Mexico, India, Sweden, Belgium and Lebanon:

