IN PICTURES: Ireland's government ministers travel to Chile, France, Japan and more for St Patrick's Day visits

OVER THE past several days, Ireland's government ministers have travelled around the world for official St Patrick's Day visits.

The central message they have been bringing with them is that Ireland is reopening, with the programme for ministers focusing on the themes of rebuilding connections and supporting communities across the globe.

The aim of the programme is promote Ireland as a place to live, visit, work, study, and invest, with an integrated, all of Government, Team Ireland approach.

The programme is also highlighting key national initiatives including EU50, Ireland’s Council of Europe Presidency, Centenary 1922, and Ulysses 100.

The Taoiseach Michel Martin is currently in Washington, where he unveiled a bust of John Hume on Tuesday.

He hosted a meeting of the Cabinet from the capital to discuss government responses to the situation in Ukraine, and that evening attended a 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance,

Pribhléid ab ea é dealbh de John Hume a nochtadh i ngairdín áras na hAmbasáide inniu i Washington DC. Cuimhnímis ar John agus Pat, agus orthu siúd go léir a oibríonn go tréan ar son na síochána. #Ukraine @IrelandEmbUSA @HumeFoundation @LizOKane1 #SnaG22 #StPatricksDay22 pic.twitter.com/t0wZaNo5pX — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 15, 2022

Good to see @MarosSefcovic and discuss how strong EU-US relations are as important as ever.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is visiting Colombia, where he opened the new Embassy.

Pleased to officially open our new Embassy to Colombia and Panama with Ambassador Nic Dhonnacha. Already have a substantial team on the ground here. Look forward to deeper and even better relations. pic.twitter.com/32i6b3zngE — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 15, 2022

We rounded off day two with a visit to the demining centre at @TheHALOTrust in Pradera, supported by @IrishAid, where we saw the community efforts in clearing mines from the years of armed conflict pic.twitter.com/3Y18zLZszC — Embajada de Irlanda en Colombia y Panamá (@IrelandColombia) March 16, 2022

Following this, he will travel to Chile.

Minister Eamon Ryan is in Boston, while Minister Donohoe is in London, Minister McGrath in San Francisco and Vancouver, and Minister Catherine Martin in Argentina.

Bright skies and bright conversation about how Ireland and US can work together on #climateaction with @RickDuke1 @ClimateEnvoy and getting ready to meet with @PeteButtigieg @secretarypete on sustainable travel - a key focus for #USA and #Ireland #sustainablemobity pic.twitter.com/4DBmQSHADK — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) March 14, 2022

Delighted to have the opportunity to visit the hugely impressive Apple Park in Cupertino, California, today and meet Kristina Raspe VP of Global Real Estate & Jason Lundgaard Snr Manager Government Affairs. pic.twitter.com/fTsjbrGsZG — Michael McGrath (@mmcgrathtd) March 16, 2022

Argentina is home to an estimated 600k people of Irish descent. Great to be here working to deepen Ireland's connection with Argentina



+ a privilege to meet Irish Ambassador O'Halloran, Culture Minister Bauer & diplomats in Argentina today 🇮🇪 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/udFSeDh2fb — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) March 15, 2022

Minister of State Peter Burke is in Japan, Minister Helen McEntee is in Savannah, USA, while Minister of State Hildegarde Naughten is visiting both Australia and New Zealand.

Another busy day completed in the land down under🦘A busy day with with @Entirl & Irish business leaders in Australia. Wrapped up with a visit that will stay in my heart with @iasrb_melbourne - music, some tears and much love in the room in what felt like a visit with family💚 pic.twitter.com/hLhTin2Kvn — Hildegarde Naughton (@1Hildegarde) March 15, 2022

Really fantastic to meet @staceyabrams and hear about the great work she and her team are doing in Georgia.



I updated her on my work in @DeptJusticeIRL on violence against women, the undocumented and supporting Ukraine.



She also appreciated a picture of the beautiful Boyne! pic.twitter.com/sCZP5yEc3P — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) March 15, 2022

Other ministers are in Mexico, India, Sweden, Belgium and Lebanon:

Minister Brophy @brophytalks and Ambassador Heynitz @MHeynitz hosted our first #StPatricksDay reception of the week in Guadalajara this afternoon. Wonderful to be able to gather with our Irish Community and friends of Ireland in Jalisco. #IrelandNationalDay pic.twitter.com/O6Kc45YFUC — Irish Embassy Mexico (@IrishEmbMexico) March 16, 2022

Always a pleasure to meet the excellent EI companies exporting into global markets.

This morning I spoke with Irish companies expanding and thriving in India & the EI team on the ground helping companies everyday to do business in India #StPatricksDay #tradeirl #spd☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZQHbqVJ92i — Robert Troy TD (@RobertTroyTD) March 15, 2022

Amb. Gormley and Team Ireland in Sweden were delighted to host Minister @Damien_English at Ireland House Stockholm as part of the St Patrick’s week programme. Promoting the business relationships with Sweden and Ireland as a great place to visit, to work, to invest and to study. pic.twitter.com/lbe1F8weLU — Irish Embassy Sweden (@IrishEmbSweden) March 15, 2022